Covid-19: Fourteen staff at Worcester GP surgery test positive
- Published
Fourteen staff at a GP surgery have tested positive for coronavirus.
The affected staff from Haresfield surgery in Worcester and their close contacts are now self-isolating, Worcestershire's director of public health said.
Dr Kathryn Cobain said no patients had been identified as having close contact with the staff.
The practice remains open and has already been deep cleaned, with further cleaning planned.
All staff at the surgery, on Newtown Road, have also been tested for coronavirus "as a precaution", Dr Cobain said.
Public Health England is "working closely with the surgery to support staff and to ensure all necessary steps are being taken", she added.
