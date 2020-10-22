BBC News

Body found near country road is that of missing woman

image copyrightWest Mercia Police
image captionZobaidah Salangy had been missing since 29 March.

A body found near a country road has been formally identified as that of Zobaidah Salangy, whose disappearance sparked a murder inquiry.

The 28-year-old went missing from her home in Bromsgrove in March after telling family she was going for a jog.

Nezam Salangy, 42, of Talbot Road, is accused of murdering her and has previously pleaded not guilty at Worcester Crown Court.

Two of his younger brothers are accused of helping him to dispose of her body.

All three men are due to stand trial on 16 March.

Ms Salangy's body was discovered near Copyholt Lane, not far from Bromsgrove, on 16 October.

Mohammed Yasin Salangi, 32, and Mohammed Ramin Salangy, 29, both of Adamscroft Place, Cardiff, have denied charges of assisting in the disposal of remains.

Despite spelling their surnames slightly differently, all three men are brothers.

