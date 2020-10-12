Worcester City FC manager racially abused during match
Walsall Wood Football Club has apologised after a group of youths racially abused the manager of its opponents at the weekend.
Ashley Vincent, manager of Worcester City FC, was the target of the abuse from a group of about 30 youths during and after Saturday's match at Walsall.
The club said the behaviour was "not acceptable" and was working with police after "recent issues" with the group.
Those found to be responsible will be banned for life, the spokesman said.
Worcester FC said it was the second time this year a representative of the club had been on the receiving end of racist abuse.
The club said it "vehemently opposes racism and discrimination of any form" and condemned the actions by "individuals posing as Walsall Wood FC fans" at the Midland Football League fixture.
'Educate youths'
A spokesman for Walsall Wood said it had hired stewards, and two West Midlands Police officers were at the game after issues with the group.
"The club has been trying to engage with these local youths by actively inviting them in the club, so they are not wondering the streets, as all local activities for them are currently not available," they said.
"We believe the actions of a few are now ruining it for the rest of them."
Club chairman Justin Hodgin said he apologised to Mr Vincent after the game "for any issues he had personally encountered, which he gracefully accepted".
The club said along with police, it would be visiting local schools where those responsible are believed to attend and would be "hopefully holding assemblies with the footage the police have from their body cams to try and educate these youths in understanding what local community football should be about," and show them "their current actions are not acceptable".
