Seven men charged with child sexual offences in Redditch
- Published
Seven men have been charged with child sexual offences in connection with abuse involving nine girls.
The charges relate to offences allegedly committed in Redditch between 2011 and 2017. The girls were all aged between 12 and 16 at the time.
The men, who are from North Worcestershire and Staffordshire, are due to appear before magistrates in Kidderminster on 3 November.
It follows a police investigation into exploitation in the town.
Abdul Hussain, 21, from Redditch, is charged with engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and sexual assault.
Usmaan Asghar, also 21 and from Redditch, also faces a charge of sexual assault, as well as two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 16.
Twenty-six-year-old Arslan Tazarab, from Redditch, is accused of raping a girl under 16, two charges of arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, five counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 16 and two counts of causing/inciting a girl under 16 to engage in sexual activity.
Ethashan Tazarab, aged 20 and also from Redditch, faces charges of causing or inciting a girl under 16 to engage in sexual activity and also engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with girl under 16.
Usman Ali, 27, from Redditch, has been charged with six counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.
Twenty-two-year-old Numan Mohammed, of Swinfen, Staffordshire, is charged with six counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 16, rape of a girl aged under 16, engaging in sexual communication with a child, four counts of causing or inciting a girl under 16 to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
Richard Jonathan Weaver, 27, from Droitwich, was charged with raping of a girl aged between 13 and 15.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk