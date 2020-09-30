Enola Holmes: When Hollywood stars came to Severn Valley Railway
- Published
A heritage railway said it was sworn to secrecy over filming for the latest Netflix hit Enola Holmes.
The Severn Valley Railway (SVR) was used as a backdrop for the film, which follows the exploits of Sherlock Holmes's younger sister.
Hollywood stars such as Henry Cavill, Sam Clafflin and Millie Bobbie Brown filmed on the line, which had to be partially closed, in July 2019.
SVR described the film's release as a "great boost" at a difficult time.
ItSVR reported a "devastating loss of income" after being forced to close during lockdown, but has since managed to raise £900,000 to remain operational and reopened to passengers in August.
General manager Helen Smith said she hoped appearing in such a high-profile film would attract visitors to the Shropshire-Worcestershire railway.
"I must admit to closing my eyes in one scene where one of our precious carriages appears to suffer some serious damage, and all I can say is thank goodness for special effects," she said.
"We were sworn to secrecy about the whole project," contracts manager Duncan Ballard said, although "it caused quite a stir".
"You can't help being impressed when so many top Hollywood stars come to Kidderminster."
A section of the line had to be closed and Kidderminster station was transformed into Basilweather for the film, with Arley renamed Ferndell.
Based on the novels by Nancy Springer, the film was released on Netflix on 23 September.
