Woman charged with murder after Cradley stabbing

A woman has been charged with the murder of another woman who was found stabbed in a village in Herefordshire.

Police were called to reports a 69-year-old had been stabbed in Cradley at about 02:00 BST on Saturday.

Laura van Marle, 40, of no fixed address, has been charged with the murder of Susanna van Marle, police said.

She is also accused of causing grievous bodily harm to a 73-year-old man during the same incident.

Det Ch Insp Leighton Harding said: "Our thoughts are with Susanna's friends and loved ones following this sad incident.

"The family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for privacy during this difficult time."