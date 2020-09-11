First Indian rhino born at West Midland Safari Park Published duration 45 minutes ago

image copyright West Midland Safari Park image caption He will eventually join his family at the Wild Asia section of a reserve where visitors will be able to spot him

An Indian rhino has been born at a safari park for the first time in its 47-year history.

West Midland Safari Park acquired his parents, 11-year-old Seto and 12-year-old Rap, as youngsters.

Seto and her unnamed calf were "bonding well together" in a private area, it said.

Shelley Tudor, from the park, stated: "We look forward to watching him develop, and maybe go on to produce his own little rhinos in the future!"

The calf arrived at 14:29 BST on Tuesday and keepers at the park in Bewdley, Worcestershire, can observe him at a safe distance as he settles in.

It has six southern white rhinos and three Asian rhinos, classed as 'near threatened' and 'vulnerable' respectively by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the park said.

image copyright West Midland Safari Park image caption Seto and her calf are bonding in a private area

Ms Tudor, deputy head keeper of ungulates - hoofed mammals - said: "We are absolutely delighted and have been waiting a long time for this moment.

"We acquired Seto and Rap as youngsters and have been able to watch them grow and mature over time; which makes it even more momentous to see them produce their own calf."

The park, which is fully open, said the new arrival's name would begin with the letter I, mirroring the naming of all other animals born on site this year.

image copyright West Midland Safari Park image caption The new arrival is not currently available for viewing

Visitors can often spot Seto and Rap at the Asiatic section of the drive-through safari, near to an Indian rhino house built in 2009.

Guests will eventually be able to see the calf "roaming the plains and having lots of fun, likely covered in mud".

image copyright West Midland Safari Park image caption The calf has not been named

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk