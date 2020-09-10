Suspected human remains found in Worcestershire field Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The road has been closed off

Suspected human remains have been discovered in a field in Worcestershire.

Police are investigating after the remains were found off Egg Hill Lane, in Frankley, north Worcestershire.

Det Insp Mark Walters, from West Mercia Police, said the find was being treated as an "unexplained death", adding no identification had been made.

"We are in the very early stages of an investigation and our inquiries are just getting under way," he said.

"While this could be a lengthy process, we will update the public in due course."

Egg Hill Lane has been temporarily closed.

