Homeless man attacked with stun gun in Rubery Published duration 19 minutes ago

image copyright Police handout image caption The two men are both described as being in their early-20s

A homeless man has been attacked with a stun gun.

Two young men attacked the man in New Road, Rubery, and then reportedly used the device on him, West Mercia Police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the incident close to a Co-Op supermarket at about 09:00 BST on Wednesday.

Sgt Harjit Singh described it as a "terrible assault" and urged anyone with information to contact the force.

Police have released an image of two men they wish to trace in connection with the attack.

They are described as both in their early-20s. One man was described as white, 5ft 5in tall, of slim build and wore a black puffa jacket with a yellow zip.