Image copyright Georgia Hodgkiss Image caption The Wild River Rafting vessel overturned at West Midland Safari Park on Sunday

A boat containing four people overturned on a water ride "due to excessive movement inside", a safari park said.

One person was taken to hospital and the others suffered minor injuries on Wild River Rafting at West Midland Safari Park at 14:45 BST on Sunday.

The park said that "after investigating CCTV footage" the safety of the ride had "not been compromised" in any way.

The ride and the park will remain open to the public.

The three with minor injuries were able to leave the park "at their own accord to travel home", a spokesperson for the park said.

"Upon entering the final section of the ride, a water vessel containing the four passengers overturned in the shallow water trough due to excessive movement inside the boat.

"Our staff reacted immediately by bringing the ride to a stop and safely removed the four guests, following the strict protocols we have in place," the spokesperson added.

The park said all four were checked over initially by its first aid responders and it remained in contact with them to check on their wellbeing.

The spokesperson stated: "Following the incident, and after investigating CCTV footage and speaking with our Health & Safety team, we can confirm that the safety of the ride has not been compromised in any way.

"All our rides operate with clear health and safety signage and our staff are given regular training in operational management on a routine basis."

The park said it had contacted the Health and Safety Executive following the incident.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk