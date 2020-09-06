Image copyright Georgia Hodgkiss Image caption An eyewitness saw the boat turn over with people inside

Four people have been injured in an accident on a water ride at a safari park.

Georgia Hodgkiss was at West Midland Safari Park in Bewdley, Worcestershire, on Sunday and said she saw a boat with people in it "turn upside down".

The park confirmed emergency services were called to the site "as a precautionary measure".

The four people are receiving treatment for "minor injuries" after going on the Wild River Rafting ride, the park said.

Ms Hodgkiss, who was at the park with her younger siblings, heard a "big bang" and saw a circular boat used on the ride had turned over.

"Some people were coming out from underneath it, they were absolutely drenched," she said.

"One lady looked really shaken up."

She said the group looked like it included a mother, grandparent and two children.

Image copyright Georgia Hodgkiss Image caption Emergency services were called to the park "as a precautionary measure"

"A manager came over and they closed the ride and told people to stop queuing," she added.

A West Midland Safari Park spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that emergency services have been called to the park as a precautionary measure following an incident involving our Wild River Rafting ride.

"Four visitors are receiving treatment for minor injuries and are being looked at closely.

"We will continue to co-operate with the emergency services to support them at this time."

The spokeswoman said further information would be provided in due course.

