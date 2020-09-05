Image copyright Google Image caption Two members of staff at The Inn at Welland have tested positive for coronavirus

Two members of staff at a pub have tested positive for coronavirus along with one customer.

Staff at The Inn at Welland in Malvern worked in a group of five last weekend, Worcestershire County Council said.

All five are self-isolating for 14 days. A customer of the pub has also tested positive and contact tracing is under way.

The council said it is working Public Health England (PHE) Midlands to support the business.

The venue remains open "with a comprehensive package of measures in place to keep everyone safe", the local authority said.

A statement on the pub's website said: "We have worked hard to ensure our safety measures are followed at all times and we are working very closely with the authorities to ensure we are following best practice."

Dr Kathryn Cobain, director for public health at the council said: "Our teams have quickly identified the positive cases and have acted promptly to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading."

