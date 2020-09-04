Image copyright Sue Morgan Image caption Sand was used to limit the blast range of the mortars pictured in the centre of the image

Bomb disposal experts have carried out a controlled explosion on nine shells believed to be from World War One.

They were found on Thursday during construction work on Fordshill Road, Hereford, at a site that used to be part of the Rotherwas munitions base.

Fading light meant the army's operation had to wait until Friday morning, with the 18lb (8kg) devices moved to a nearby farm for detonation.

Roads were closed and nearby homes evacuated.

A squad packed the devices with about 12 tonnes of sand and topsoil to limit the blast's range, but a second explosion has been planned amid concerns some of the munitions did not explode at the first attempt.

West Mercia Police has asked the public to avoid the area.

In World War One and World War Two, the Rotherwas munitions site was Filling Factory No. 14, one of the biggest in the UK.

A 200m cordon at the site was set up just before 17:00 BST on Thursday, with businesses evacuated in addition to residential properties.

Fordshill Road and Chapel Road were closed during a controlled explosion at 09:00 BST.

