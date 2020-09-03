Image copyright West Midland Safari Park Image caption Tubs was born at the park over 16 years ago

A white tiger has died following "a short illness", a safari park has announced.

West Midland Safari Park, in Bewdley, Worcestershire, announced the death of Tubs on Twitter and asked visitors to share their photos of her.

"It's with great sadness that we share the news that, after a short illness, our white tiger, 'Tubs', has passed away," the park said.

"She will be missed greatly by all those who have worked with her.

"Many guests may have recognised her on the safari, as she had a distinctive short, stubby tail, which she lost as a very young cub after play-fighting with her brother."

Tubs was born at the park over 16 years ago.

On Twitter, Heather said: "She was a wonderful cat. Full of so much love. Was lucky enough to work with her when I was an intern four years ago."

