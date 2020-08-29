Image caption The area proposed for the cemetery is "well used" by walkers and families, said residents

Plans to build a cemetery on a section of a country park has sparked anger from residents.

Redditch Borough Council said Arrow Valley Country Park is the best place to build a new cemetery due to a shortage of burial space in the town.

Residents protested against the plan earlier and said the "well used" meadow should be kept as a recreation and leisure facility.

A final decision is not expected before the end of October.

Eleven acres of Arrow Valley Country Park will be lost under the plans, which could create as many as 8,000 burial plots.

The council started looking at new sites for burials 10 years ago and said alternatives have been rejected because of the cost or lack of public transport access.

More than 368 objections have been logged against the plans online.

Dozens of residents visited the park on Saturday to voice their concerns about traffic and the longevity of the site.

Ivan Willcock, who has lived in Redditch for 44 years, said: "It is a tragedy.

"This park was a gift to the townsfolk of Redditch by the former Redditch Development Corporation as a recreation and leisure facility.

"It was never intended that any part of it should be converted to a cemetery."

Councillor Juliet Brunner said she believes it is not the right place for the plans.

"I live in this community, I have a stake in it, I use the field as well, I walk my dogs and my children there, we have enjoyed that facility there," she said.

"I will be representing my residents to the best of my ability."

