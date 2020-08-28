Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to High Street, Ross-on-Wye, after reports of an acid attack

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after an alleged acid attack in a Herefordshire town.

Police were called to High Street in Ross-on-Wye at about 22:20 BST on Thursday and found an injured man.

His injuries were reported to be from a chemical thrown onto him, the West Mercia force said, and he was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The suspect was detained at an address in the town and remains in custody.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to assist following reports of an acid attack.

A spokesperson said the patient refused further treatment and was left in the care of police.

