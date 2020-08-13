Image copyright Google Image caption Richard Perrin appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday

A teaching assistant has pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Richard Perrin, 49, from Canon Frome, Ledbury, in Herefordshire, also admitted charges of abuse of a position of trust and penetrative sexual activity.

Perrin admitted the charges on Thursday at Worcester Crown Court and was remanded in custody.

He will appear at the same court on 9 October for sentencing.

