A body has been found in the search for a teenager who went missing after entering water at a quarry.

Haider Ali, 17, was reported missing on Wednesday after he got into difficulty at Shavers End Quarry in Dunley, near Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire.

A search of the lake was held and on Thursday evening, West Mercia Police said a body had been recovered.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the family and the coroner's office had been informed, police said.

Family friend Nav Sadiq said Haider, from Small Heath, Birmingham, could not be reached by another friend who tried to get to him: "He tried on two occasions to get him but he felt there was a force that was dragging him down."

Det Insp Justin Taylor said: "It's with a heavy heart that we can confirm that a body has been found in our searches at the quarry.

"Whilst formal identification has not yet taken place we have updated the family and the coroner has been informed."

