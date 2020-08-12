A police officer has denied causing the death of a motorist while responding to an emergency call.

PC Jamie Holloway, 49, of West Mercia Police, is charged in connection with a crash on the A449 in Hartlebury, Worcestershire, on 28 May 2018.

David Shaw, 53, was injured in the collision and died on 10 June.

Mr Holloway appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday, and pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He was given bail and told he would not face trial until 9 August 2021.

