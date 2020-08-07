Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The CQC said it would release its inspection reports into the homes "as soon as legal restrictions allow"

A man and woman have been arrested as part of an investigation into suspected wilful neglect at two care homes.

West Mercia Police said it was investigating two privately run homes for residents with additional care and support needs in Worcestershire.

Residents from both homes, in Wychbold and Evesham, are being moved to alternative accommodation.

Those arrested in connection with the investigation have been released on police bail.

The BBC understands the allegations relate to the Brooklands home in Evesham and Hawthorns in Wychbold.

A 36-year-old man, from Feltham, London, was arrested on suspicion of wilful neglect, assault and attempting to pervert the course of justice, while a 63-year-old woman, from Wednesbury, was arrested on suspicion of wilful neglect.

Both are understood to be staff at the homes.

The homes are privately owned with local authorities funding places within them.

A spokesperson for Yunicorn, which runs the Brooklands and Hawthorns Care Homes said: "We are aware of ongoing investigations by the authorities and we have given our full cooperation to these."

A spokesperson for Worcestershire County Council said alternative accommodation was being found for the seven people who currently live in the homes "to ensure they are safe and well supported".

It said its adult social care department had been working with local safeguarding services and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) regarding concerns raised about the Brooklands and Hawthorns care homes.

In a statement, the CQC said it had inspected the two homes in July following concerns for people's welfare, and those findings would be published "as soon as legal restrictions allow".

