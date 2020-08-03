Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Darbyshire appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Monday

A police constable has pleaded not guilty to rape and five counts of sexual assault.

Michael Darbyshire, 54, who is based at Worcester police station, has been suspended from his role at West Mercia Police.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Worcestershire and Coventry.

Mr Darbyshire appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Monday to deny all charges against him.

He is accused of raping and sexually assaulted a woman in November 2018 and is also charged with further sexual assaults in August 2019.

Judge James Burbidge QC granted bail at the end of the hearing.

Mr Darbyshire, whose address cannot be published because of a court order, is due to stand trial on 25 March.

