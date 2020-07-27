Image copyright Google Image caption Colton Bryan was found at Guinness Close in Redditch on 15 July

A man who was found fatally stabbed at a house in Redditch has been named by police.

Colton Bryan, 22, was found in Guinness Close, Redditch, at about 22:00 BST on 15 July.

Three people have been charged by West Mercia Police in connection with his death.

Mohammed Hussain, 24, of Birmingham, and Faisel Fiaz, 20, from Redditch, have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Mr Hussain, from Oakfield Drive, and Mr Fiaz, of Millsbro Road, appeared before magistrates in Kidderminster on Saturday. They were both remanded in custody to appear at Worcester Crown Court on 30 July.

Adam Carpenter, 20, of Wharrington Hill, Redditch, has been charged with conspiring to commit robbery and is due before magistrates on Wednesday.

