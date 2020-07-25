Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found by emergency crews on 15 July

Two men have been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing at a house.

The 22-year-old unnamed victim was found in Guinness Close, Redditch, on 15 July.

Mohammed Hussain, from Birmingham, and Faisel Fiaz, from Redditch, are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, police said.

Mr Hussain, 24, from Oakfield Drive, and Mr Fiaz, 20, from Millsbro Road, are due before magistrates in Kidderminster on Saturday.

A man in his 20s from Redditch was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, but West Mercia Police has not issued an update on his detention.

Adam Carpenter, 20, of Wharrington Hill, Redditch, is charged with conspiring to commit robbery and was due to appear in the same court on Wednesday.

