Image caption Workers are self-isolating at the Herefordshire farm since the outbreak started earlier this month

The number of workers who have tested positive for Covid-19 on a farm in Herefordshire has now reached 134.

Crop pickers at AS Green and Co in Mathon were told to self-isolate after 74 tested positive for the virus. That number later rose to 120.

Workers have been asked to remain on site and self-isolate to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Herefordshire Council and Public Health England said the risk to the public remained low.

The latest data from Public Health England shows the rate of new infections in Herefordshire dropped to 16.1 per 100,000 people for the week up to 20 July - down from 43.7.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk