Police were called to Guinness Close in Redditch at about 22:00 BST on 15 July

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing at a house.

The 22-year-old victim was found in Guinness Close, Redditch, on 15 July.

West Mercia Police said a man in his 20s, from Redditch, was arrested on Tuesday.

Another man, Adam Carpenter, 20, of Wharrington Hill, Redditch, has been charged with conspiring to commit robbery and is due before magistrates in Kidderminster on Wednesday.

The force said a man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday was released without charge at the weekend.

