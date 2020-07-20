Image caption Workers are self-isolating at the Herefordshire farm

The number of workers who have tested positive for coronavirus on a farm which went into lockdown has hit 120.

A S Green and Co in Herefordshire told crop pickers to self-isolate after 74 tested positive for the virus, with 19 more confirmed cases showing up later.

Herefordshire Council and Public Health England (PHE) said the number of cases had now risen by a further 27.

Despite concerns of the virus spreading, "the risk to the general public remains low", they said.

In a joint statement the council and PHE said they are continuing to work with the farm in Mathon to contain the outbreak.

"The total number of positive cases linked to the outbreak is 120, and testing continues with further cases possible," the statement said.

"Workers have been asked to remain on site and self-isolate to reduce risk of spread within the workforce and into the wider community."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Food and other supplies are being delivered to workers staying in mobile homes on the site

The statement added two workers who tested negative have left the farm and are being contacted by their employment agency to ensure they are self-isolating.

A number of workers who have completed their period of self-isolation will be able to resume their daily activities, including returning to work or leaving the farm.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk