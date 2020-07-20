Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Adam and Mark Mason, both from Plough Lane, Tibberton, were sentenced at Worcester Crown Court on Monday

A man who stabbed his great uncle and left him to die has been jailed.

Adam Mason, 33, attacked Desmond Wooding, 80, during a row on 23 June 2019. His body was found by a neighbour at his home in Droitwich the next day.

Mason was convicted of murder in March following a trial, and on Monday was jailed for life with a minimum 20-year term at Worcester Crown Court.

His uncle, Mark Mason, 56, who was previously found guilty of assisting an offender, was jailed for two years.

West Mercia Police said following the attack, Adam Mason immediately contacted his uncle, who helped him avoid detection by the police by driving him away from the scene of the murder.

Desmond Wooding's body was found in Vines Lane, Droitwich

Adam Mason, of Plough Lane, Tibberton, near Droitwich, was arrested at Birmingham Airport on 8 July.

He admitted being in the Vines Lane area on the evening of the attack, but said he did not enter Mr Wooding's address.

Mr Wooding was well known in the neighbourhood and was regularly seen on his mobility scooter.

Det Insp Mark Walters, of West Mercia Police's major investigation unit, said: "Adam Mason is clearly a dangerous individual and today's sentence reflects the horrific nature of the crime.

"I hope today's outcome will provide some comfort to Mr Wooding's family that justice has been done."

