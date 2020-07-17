Image caption Harry and Rosie Clare have been overwhelmed by people's generosity

More than £5,000 has been raised for charity after takings and items from an honesty box set up by a five-year-old boy were stolen.

Harry Clare sold eggs, soap and other items at Rosebud Meadow glamping site in Malvern, Worcestershire.

Since the news that the box's takings were stolen, money has been donated and visitors have brought gifts to the site.

Harry wants the money to go to Acorns Children's Hospice, his mother said.

She said he chose Acorns as that is where his pet pony goes to visit the children, as a therapy animal.

His mother, Rosie Clare, said the family had been astounded by everybody's support and generosity.

"To have raised £5,000 since setting up the page is unbelievable," she said.

The culprits who stole the honesty box takings have not yet come forward, she said.

"We told Harry that whoever took the box probably needed it.

"And we should make it into a positive thing by helping other people"

Auctioneer Philip Serrell shared the news of the theft on Twitter on Tuesday, sparking hundreds of replies and retweets.

Skip Twitter post by @PhilipSerrell This is Harry - he is 5 and runs a little honesty shop near to my Saleroom. Someone has stolen his money and his stock. They will probably be too ashamed to return either but if they get to read this I hope it costs them a few nights sleep. pic.twitter.com/p11jqZZB3y — Philip Serrell (@PhilipSerrell) July 14, 2020 Report

Harry set up the honesty box after reading a book from school about a shopkeeper and deciding he wanted to become one.

Image caption Harry's shop sells eggs among other items

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk