Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Guinness Close in Redditch at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 30s was found dead in a house.

Officers were called to the property on Guinness Close in Redditch at about 22:00 BST on Wednesday after "reports of concerns for his welfare".

West Mercia Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and his family had been informed.

No-one has been arrested and officers remain at the scene as investigations are continuing.

