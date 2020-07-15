Image caption Workers are self-isolating at the Herefordshire farm

Three people who left a coronvirus-hit farm have now been traced, a council has said.

Vegetable producers A S Green and Co in Mathon, Herefordshire, went into lockdown after tests showed 74 people had tested positive for Covid-19.

Of the three workers who left against advice, one had tested positive. They are all now self-isolating.

On Monday, Public Health Midlands said it was working with West Mercia Police to trace the workers.

A joint statement released on Wednesday from Herefordshire Council and Public Health Midlands said: "Three workers (one of whom tested positive) left the farm despite being asked to remain on site and isolate.

"All three of these individuals have been reached through the agency that secured their employment, and all have confirmed they are self-isolating."

About 200 workers are said to be in quarantine at the site's live in accommodation. The farm employs a mix of seasonal workers from the UK and abroad.

Karen Wright, director of Public Health Midlands for Herefordshire, added: "We continue to support the farm to advise their workers to remain on site during the period of isolation and stay within household groups, to reduce risk of spread within the workforce and into the wider community."

Local residents had expressed concerns about shopping trips made by the farm workers prior to positive cases being identified. But Ms Wright said the risk to the general public remains low.

