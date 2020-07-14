Thieves take five-year-old's honesty shop funds

Image copyright Clare family Image caption Harry Clare at his honesty shop near the Rosewood Meadow glamping site

A five-year-old boy who was helping run an honesty shop has received hundreds of messages of support after thieves stole supplies and money.

Harry Clare sells eggs, goats milk and soap among other items at Rosebud Meadow glamping site in Malvern, Worcestershire.

The family noticed on Tuesday morning money and supplies had been stolen.

Auctioneer Philip Serrell shared the news of the theft on Twitter, sparking hundreds of replies and retweets.

He said he hoped if the perpetrators read his tweet, it will cost them "a few nights sleep."

Harry's mother Rosie Clare said after reading a book from school about a shopkeeper, he wanted to become one, so they set up the honesty shop.

"We've had people from all the way down in Devon and Scotland and a lady in New York who has sent him a message," Ms Clare said.

One user, Jane Cundall said on Twitter: "I don't live near there but if there's a way to buy some eggs and Harry can donate them to someone please let us know how we can pay.

"Also whoever did this is beyond contempt. Harry you are a star."

Harry said the theft made him "very sad".

Ms Clare said: "Because we make our own goats milk, lip balm and soap, we thought with everyone going for their daily walks, we'd put a little shop down for him at the bottom of the drive and every day since we started it a couple of months ago, Harry goes down there, makes sure it's all stocked up, looks after it and he's really, really, enjoyed doing it."

"He doesn't quite understand why somebody would take his things," Ms Clare said, adding all that was left was the table and shop sign.

About £40 worth was taken, "not a vast amount", Ms Clare said, but money Harry was using to spend on Peter Rabbit and Paw Patrol magazines.

"I've scrambled round to find things to restock his little shop, we've put it back out in the hope they [the thieves] don't come back."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk