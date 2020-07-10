A police officer has been charged with causing the death of a motorist while responding to an emergency call.

PC Jamie Holloway, 49, of West Mercia Police, is charged in connection with a crash on the A449 in Hartlebury, Worcestershire, on 28 May 2018.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said a 53-year-old driver in the other vehicle was injured and later died.

PC Holloway is charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear before magistrates in Kidderminster on 14 July.

West Mercia Police Assistant Ch Con Rachel Jones, said: "Our thoughts continue to remain with the family and friends of the man involved at what continues to be an extremely upsetting and difficult time."

