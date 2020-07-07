Image copyright Google Image caption Craig Rowe and Hannah Currie, of Mayberry Avenue in Hereford, were remanded in custody

A man and woman have appeared in court charged with attacking a police officer with boiling water and scissors.

West Mercia Police said Craig Rowe, 41, and Hannah Currie, 36, of Hereford, were arrested on 5 July following an allegation they attacked the officer.

The pair, both of Mayberry Avenue, appeared before magistrates in Kidderminster on Monday charged with attempted grievous bodily harm.

Ms Currie is also charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker.

They were remanded in custody to appear at Worcester Crown Court on 3 August.

