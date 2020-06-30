Image copyright PA Media Image caption Alex Hepburn was convicted of rape in 2019

A professional cricketer who was jailed for raping a sleeping woman has had his conviction upheld.

Alex Hepburn, 24, was found guilty at a retrial in 2019 on charges relating to an attack at a flat in Worcester in 2017 and jailed for five years.

His barrister challenged the conviction, arguing texts detailing a sexual conquest game should not have been used as evidence at his trial.

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal denied the bid to overturn the conviction.

The Australian-born former Worcestershire all-rounder was found guilty of oral rape but cleared of a further count of rape relating to the same victim.

Speaking to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire after Hepburn's conviction, the woman said she had been left with facial paralysis and post-traumatic stress disorder.

In the judgment, three senior judges, including the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, dismissed Hepburn's appeal, saying: "The conviction is not unsafe."

The attack on 1 April 2017 took place on the first night of a sexual conquest contest with his team-mates, which he helped set up on a WhatsApp group.

Hepburn's trial heard he was "fired up" by the idea of sleeping with the most women, before carrying out the rape at his flat in Portland Street, Worcester.

During the appeal hearing, his lawyers argued messages presented to the jury did not show that he was willing to have sex with a woman without consent.

Many of the messages related to a competition between Hepburn and a number of other men to gain sexual encounters, the court was told.

