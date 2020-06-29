Image copyright Google Image caption Police said Williams was found in Birmingham Road during the incident on 3 November, 2018.

A man who was shot by armed police has been jailed for nine years for firearms offences related to the incident.

Edward Mark Williams, 55, had surgery for his injuries after police were called to reports of a man with a handgun in Bromsgrove in 2018.

He was jailed on Friday for offences including two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with the intent to cause fear of violence.

The police watchdog had found the force used was proportionate and appropriate.

Williams, of Hanley Road, Malvern, admitted the offences at a previous hearing in October, 2019.

The judge at Worcester Crown Court ordered Williams to serve nine years for having an imitation firearm with intent to resist arrest, seven years for possession of an imitation firearm with the intent to cause fear of violence and nine months for escaping lawful custody.

The sentences will be served concurrently.

Det Ch Insp Carl Moore, of West Mercia Police, said: "Thankfully incidents such as this are very rare in West Mercia and I am pleased Williams has been brought to justice and the sentence reflects the extremely serious nature of these offences and the fear he caused."

The force said Williams, who was also given emergency first aid by police at the scene, made a full recovery.

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct said Williams was told by officers to "drop the weapon" but instead pointed it at them and was shot in the chest and leg.

The inquiry found he was carrying an air pistol, a replica of a hand gun, which he had bought that day.

