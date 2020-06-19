A teaching assistant has been charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Richard Perrin, 49, from Canon Frome, Ledbury, in Herefordshire, is also charged with abuse of a position of trust.

Mr Perrin was charged on Thursday and has appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Worcester Crown Court on Monday 20 July.

