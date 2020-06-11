Image copyright Wye Valley Butterfly Zoo Image caption Although no visitors are allowed, Wye Valley Butterfly Zoo said the animals were thriving

A butterfly attraction that was recovering from devastating floods before lockdown was announced may not reopen until next year.

Wye Valley Butterfly Zoo was flooded by waters up to two metres deep in the wake of Storm Dennis in February.

Due to lockdown restrictions, contractors are only now starting to return to continue repairs.

Lindsay Heyes, who runs the site in Symonds Yat, said work was likely to take months.

He added it may have to remain closed until tourism numbers pick up again in Easter 2021.

February's floods caused "unprecedented" damage to buildings and other infrastructure, Mr Heyes said.

Seven of its 200-odd butterflies died and staff had to clean every leaf to remove the mud left behind.

"We worked frantically," Mr Heyes said. "The amount of work was incredible."

Image copyright Wye Valley Butterfly Zoo Image caption The attraction was flooded by waters up to two metres deep

Lockdown then brought repairs to a halt and together with the original flood damage resulted in a "severe economic impact" on the business.

Although restrictions on zoos and safari parks have been eased, indoor attractions like butterfly centres must remain closed.

Even if the government allowed them to reopen, however, Mr Heyes said parts of the attraction were still drying out and were in no shape to reopen yet.

Image copyright Wye Valley Butterfly Zoo Image caption The amount of work needed to repair the site was "incredible", the attraction said

"We're here looking after butterflies all the time, but opening to the public has large costs," Mr Heyes said. "It's unlikely to be profitable during the winter period."

"People in this valley have really suffered. It's been one thing after another after another."

He is nevertheless optimistic. The business has benefitted from the government's furlough scheme, and made early plans for coping with the pandemic.

"We will rise again," Mr Heyes said. "So will the river, but we will too."

Image copyright Wye Valley Butterfly Zoo Image caption Opening to the public had large costs, the butterfly zoo said, and was unlikely to be profitable over the winter

