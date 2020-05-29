Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption There are fears the hot weather and easing of lockdown measures may tempt more people to swim at open water sites across England

Dozens of people have been caught by police at an abandoned quarry that has seen several people drown in recent years.

About 45 visitors were at Gullet Quarry in the Malvern Hills on Thursday, including some with a barbecue.

In one instance, West Mercia Police said a child was found swimming.

Officers said some people had heard about the quarry on Snapchat and had come from as far away as Birmingham, Hereford and Cheltenham.

They said one girl at the quarry, when asked what would deter her from going there, replied "nothing".

There have been five deaths at the site in the past 14 years, Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said, including two within just a few days of each other in 2013.

Gullet Quarry and its pool are fenced off and signs warn both of the dangers and that accessing the site is illegal under local bye-laws.

The trust which manages the site said anyone breaching the bye-laws was subject to prosecution and it was in talks with police about recent offenders.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has previously described the water there as "dangerous and deceptively cold" even for expert swimmers.

This weekend could see highs of 28C (82F) and there are fears easing of lockdown restrictions coupled with scorching sunshine could tempt more people to take a dip to cool off in England's waterways.

The heat and the excitement of seeing family and friends could lead to people getting into trouble at beauty spots across England, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents has warned.

