Image copyright The Farm Shop at Ombersley Image caption Some of the stock being sold is fire-damaged

A farm shop that was badly damaged by fire has reopened to sell some of its stock.

Supporters of The Farm Shop in Ombersley, Worcestershire, have been offering their help, as well as marquees and gazebos to provide shade for plants and customers.

People have even been donating food for the pigs and ducks that live at the site.

Investigators have not yet said what caused the fire on Saturday.

Forty firefighters were sent to the scene and the A4133 between Holt Fleet and Ombersley was temporarily closed.

Image copyright Roger King Image caption Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said about 40 firefighters were sent to the scene

On Saturday, the farm shop told its supporters on Facebook: "I'm so sorry to all of our customers, but it looks like we can't open any more."

But after receiving hundreds of messages of sympathy and offers of help, it thanked its supporters and said "this tragedy has shown us how many beautiful customers we have".

The store opened at 10:00 BST on Wednesday and said it would be selling plants and compost.

Image copyright The Farm Shop at Ombersley Image caption The shop has reopened to sell flowers and compost

