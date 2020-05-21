Image copyright Frankie Greenwood Image caption Frankie Greenwood's ring was found three months after it was swept away in floods

A woman's beloved ring which was lost when she was swept away in floods has been found three months later.

Frankie Greenwood was in her car in the aftermath of February's storms when floodwater burst from a field on to the road in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire.

She managed to escape, but the ring came loose and was carried away, and Ms Greenwood thought she had lost it forever.

A detectorist found the 16th birthday present in mud and has returned it.

Ms Greenwood was not harmed when water slammed into her car but her ring - a birthday present with an engraved message from her mother - had not been seen since it came off her finger.

She says "it still seems unreal" that appeals on social media have led to its discovery.

Metal detectorist Robin Preece found it buried in mud after her family abandoned searches due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Image caption Ms Greenwood was not seriously harmed by the waters but her ring was lost

"My mum and dad organised recovery of the car, I couldn't face looking at it," Ms Greenwood said.

"Dad got into the engine bay to look if the ring had got in there but it was no luck.

"It just always niggled me thinking 'where is the ring?'

"I always had the indent in my finger and was just really aware it wasn't there."

Image caption Ms Greenwood and her car were swept away in flooding in Tenbury Wells in February

When lockdown restrictions eased, Ms Greenwood's social media plea for people to help was met with multiple offers.

Among those who came forward was Mr Preece, a detectorist of 40 years.

Within three days of looking he found it about a metre into the field.

He said "it was quite nice" to find the item - "especially when it meant so much to her."

Ms Greenwood said the whole saga had been "insane".

Image caption Some of Ms Greenwood's her belongings were damaged by floodwater

Image caption Using pictures of where the incident happened, Mr Preece was able to find the ring

