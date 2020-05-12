Image caption Sam Wheal said nurses "had to be there holding the patient's hand"

Nurses at Worcestershire Royal Hospital have spoken about the challenges of working on the Covid-19 frontline.

With patients not able to see their relatives, nurse Sam Wheal said they "are holding their hand whilst they pass away".

Staff nurse Emma Luscott said: "You can't put it into words, really. It's hit everybody."

The hospital staff have been given free plants by a local firm as part of International Nurses Day on Tuesday.

Ms Wheal said relatives had been able to say goodbye to families.

"Doctors are telling relatives that this is it, that we can't do any more," she said.

Image caption Emma Luscott said the crisis had "hit everybody"

"They will get given an iPad to have some time to see their their relatives, and to say their goodbyes, and that's how it is.

"The nurse has to be there, the one holding their hand whilst they pass away."

Ms Luscott added: "Someone knows someone who's been affected or someone on the front line. It's affected everybody."

Student nurses have also joined the wards after leaving their studies.

Charlotte Bailey said: "You've got the opportunity and responsibility to be there for patients who don't have their family around them at the time...

"It's nice to offer a bit of reassurance and a shoulder to cry on when they need it, because they've got no one they can see."

Image caption Charlotte Bailey is a student nurse

Image caption Plant Love UK arranged for the plants to be given away free to the staff

