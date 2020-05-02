Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Florence Nightingale is widely regarded as the founder of modern nursing

A carriage clock presented as a gift by Florence Nightingale is to be auctioned in aid of a hospice.

The clock was believed to have been given by the famous Victorian nurse to fellow social reformer Mathilde Schwabe.

Its current owner, who has asked to remain anonymous, has said all money raised from its sale should go to St Richard's Hospice in Worcester.

The hospice said it was a "wonderful and uplifting gesture".

The clock, inscribed with the words "M.E.S from Florence Nightingale 10 October 1887", is expected to fetch between £1,000 and £2,000 when sold by Philip Serrell Auctioneers.

Image copyright Philip Serrell Auctioneers Image caption The carriage clock will be the sole lot in an auction ending on 22 May

Philip Serrell said the current owner of the clock inherited it from a cousin who was great-niece of Miss Schwabe, who signed the 1866 Women's Suffrage petition - the first mass Votes for Women petition.

The owner believes Miss Schwabe received the clock from Nightingale in recognition of work or help she had provided.

St Richard's Hospice fundraising director Tricia Cavell said: "It's particularly poignant that the clock came from the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, and any funds raised will help our nursing teams to care for patients and their families facing such challenging times during the Covid-19 crisis.

"St Richard's is in the position of many other charities in facing a loss of income from both cancelled events and temporary closure of shops.

"We have fantastic supporters and are hopeful that together with help from government and the community, we can come through these financially testing times."

The auction will contain the sole lot and will close at 12:00 BST on 22 May.

