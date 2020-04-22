Image copyright Emma Louise Kirby Image caption Annette Gardner left intensive care after 17 days

A family who gathered to say a "final goodbye" to their mum via video call have thanked NHS staff for saving her.

Annette Gardner, 58, was admitted to the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, six days after the death of her own father from coronavirus.

After spending 17 days in intensive care, during which the emotional FaceTime call was made, she left the unit to applause from hospital staff.

Daughter Emma Louise Kirby said her mother "can't thank" staff enough.

After Ms Kirby's grandparents were taken ill, they were visited by her mother and aunt who "found them in a bad way".

They were both taken to hospital and her grandfather Vic Gardner, 87, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham in March from coronavirus. Her grandmother, Margaret, 83, was also seriously ill and is recovering at a hospice.

Image copyright Emma Louise Kirby Image caption Margaret is recovering at a hospice while her husband Vic died from coronavirus

"We did get told that my nan was going to pass away but she is still here and still recovering," Ms Kirby said.

Six days after her father's death, Ms Gardner and her sister were both taken to hospital with the virus. But while her sister was sent home to recover, Ms Gardner's condition worsened.

Ms Kirby said: "My mum just deteriorated very, very, quick and ended up on a ventilator. We did do a FaceTime chat to sort of say our final goodbyes to her."

Image copyright Emma Louise Kirby Image caption The family said goodbye on FaceTime before Ms Gardner's condition deteriorated

Ms Kirby, who is now fundraising for NHS Charities Together on her Facebook page, said her mother has a "long road to recovery".

She described the situation as "the worst for any family". "We couldn't grieve about my granddad because we had my nan and my mum [who were ill].

"It's not a normal situation. So many people are going through it, it's a wake-up call - it can happen to anyone."

Skip Twitter post by @NHSEngland Annette's daughter had said her last goodbyes when her mum was taken into intensive care with #coronavirus, but after 17 days, we are so pleased to see the moment Annette receives a guard of honour at @WorcsAcuteNHS as she leaves the unit to continue her recovery. 👏 #ThankYouNHS pic.twitter.com/5ibIsX7Hzn — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) April 22, 2020 Report

