Image caption Julie Omar had been working as a sister on Ward 14 at the Alexandra Hospital

A "much-loved" nurse has died after developing symptoms of coronavirus, a hospital trust said.

Julie Omar had been working as a sister on Ward 14 at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust said.

The 52-year-old had been self-isolating at home but her condition deteriorated and she died at home on Friday, it added.

The trust said books of remembrance would be made available at its sites.

Mrs Omar, who was married to husband Laith and had a daughter, was a "dedicated and highly experienced trauma and orthopaedics nurse", who had worked with the trauma team at Worcestershire Royal Hospital, the trust added.

In a letter sent to staff, chief executive Matthew Hopkins said: "I know that this news will have a profound impact on many of you, not least because it brings the tragic consequences of this outbreak even closer to home than it already was."

He also thanked staff for their "continuing commitment and dedication" during the pandemic.

