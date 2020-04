Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Zobaidah Salangy was last seen at her home on 29 March, police say

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of a woman in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire.

Zobaidah Salangy, 28, was last seen at her home address in Charford on 29 March, West Mercia Police said.

Nezam Salangy, 42, from Austin Road, Bromsgrove, is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court.

On Thursday, West Mercia Police urged anyone with information on Ms Salangy's disappearance to contact officers or Crimestoppers.

