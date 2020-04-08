Image copyright Google Image caption The council-owned site will serve as extra capacity

A temporary mortuary has been created at a trading estate to provide extra capacity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Herefordshire Council, which owns the Three Elms site said it was following guidance in preparation for an increase in the number of deaths.

Extra mortuary space is being identified across the country.

The site in Hereford is expected to provide "a secure, dignified holding point" for up to 60 bodies.

Supt Sue Thomas, head of Herefordshire's emergency response team, said: "Sadly, we know that the number of deaths to coronavirus will rise and we need to be prepared.

"This demonstrates why it remains so important that you reduce your risk of contracting coronavirus and don't put lives at risk by aiding its spread."

Councillor Ange Tyler said: "We are making these arrangements in a sensitive and measured way to let people know that we are thinking ahead, but appreciate this is enormously difficult for all of us to contemplate.

"We hope we never have to use it."

