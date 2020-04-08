Image copyright Sharon Cartwright Image caption One hundred of the pillowcase laundry bags were donated to Worcestershire Royal Hospital on Tuesday, Sharon Cartwright said

Pillowcases are being turned into laundry bags for NHS workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sharon Cartwright appealed for help in making the bags after seeing an appeal from former colleagues at Worcestershire Royal Hospital.

After work, NHS staff can put their uniform straight into the bag, and then the washing machine, to avoid possibly contaminating anything at home.

She said a team of people were sewing bags, with others donating material.

On Tuesday, 100 of the bags were donated to the Worcester hospital and Ms Cartwright said within hours her table was filled with more bags ready to donate.

Sharon Cartwright, from Kidderminster, used to work with the midwives at the hospital, and saw a former colleague put out an appeal for the laundry bags on social media.

She then put out her own appeal for help in making them, and has been inundated with offers.

"It is something we can do when we can't be on the front lines helping the nursing and care staff, we can support them in some way just by doing this and it has been amazing," she said.

"It is like giving a hug to a nurse, sending love to them and showing that we are thinking of them."

Although the initial plan had just been to donate to the hospital, the next wave of bags will be distributed to a local GP practice and a care home, Ms Cartwright said.

She said she understood the idea had spread across the country, after being contacted by a woman in Llanelli who was intending to start sewing her own bags.

"It shows you the compassion of people and that they do care and want to help," she said.

