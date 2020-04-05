Hereford & Worcester

Murder arrest over Charford woman's disappearance

  • 5 April 2020
Zobaidah Salangy Image copyright West Mercia Police
Image caption Zobaidah Salangy was last seen at her home address on Sunday, 29 March

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the disappearance of a 28-year-old woman.

Zobaidah Salangy was last seen at her home address in Charford, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, on Sunday, 29 March, West Mercia Police said.

The 42-year-old arrested man was in custody on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The force said the investigation was continuing and it was appealing for information.

