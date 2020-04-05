Murder arrest over Charford woman's disappearance
- 5 April 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the disappearance of a 28-year-old woman.
Zobaidah Salangy was last seen at her home address in Charford, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, on Sunday, 29 March, West Mercia Police said.
The 42-year-old arrested man was in custody on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The force said the investigation was continuing and it was appealing for information.