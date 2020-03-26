Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The message claims to have been sent by GOV.UK

A scam text has been sent telling people they are being given a £250 fine because they have been out of the house "more than once".

The message claims to have been sent by GOV.UK and claims the fine is due to "irresponsible behaviour".

It goes on to say the charge could increase to £5,000 and/or arrest and payment will be taken automatically.

West Mercia Police advised anyone who received the text to report it to Action Fraud UK.

The force did not say whether it was aware of anyone falling victim to the scam, or what the consequences were for those who had.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.