Herefordshire Council said Baxter was a team manager at a care leavers service for 16-25 year olds

A social worker has been jailed for having an affair with a "deeply troubled" teenager in her care.

Michelle Baxter, 45, was with the 19-year-old for over a year before he raised the alarm and Herefordshire Council and police began investigating.

She was sentenced to 26 months after admitting misconduct in a public office and ill-treatment of an individual.

Sentencing her, Judge Jukes QC told her it was "almost impossible to overestimate the mistake you made".

She went for meals and long night-time drives with the teenager and also helped buy him drugs as she manipulated colleagues to cover up what was going on, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Det Ch Insp Jon Roberts from West Mercia Police, said the teenager was "very vulnerable" and he "blew the whistle when he had a breakdown".

There were "other whistleblowers" and internal investigations, but Baxter, a team manager, was involved in them, meaning she was "effectively investigating herself," he added.

'Exploit and abuse'

Chris Baird, director for children and families at Herefordshire Council, said Baxter's "deliberate and devious" behaviour that brought "physical and emotional harm" to someone she was meant to protect.

"We referred this matter to the police and have worked closely with police throughout this significant investigation," he said.

Mr Baird described it as "the deliberate action of one individual to exploit and abuse the support she was employed to deliver" and that she had been dismissed for gross misconduct.

Worcester Crown Court heard that the teenager was 19 in 2016 when the affair with Baxter, formerly of Hereford now Tonypandy, in Mid Glamorgan, started and 21 when it ended in September 2017.

Baxter will serve 13 months in prison and the rest on licence.

